Former World Cup winner requests Indian fans not to blast their players for World Cup semis exit

Three-time Cricket World Cup 2019 winner Australia’s Adam Gilchrist has requested India fans to not slam their players for the semifinal loss. India went down fighting against New Zealand to bow out of the tournament.

Gilchrist, who has lifted the trophy thrice before – in 2003, 2007 and 2011, has called on the Indian fans to not be harsh on their team. He added that World Cups are hard to win and despite the loss, India are a top team.

Don’t be too harsh on your @BCCI team Indian fans. Just shows World Cup’s aren’t easy to win. A lot has to go right and any slip ups can be punished. They are a top team and play a form of cricket that is really cool to watch. #CWC19 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 11, 2019

India were down to 5/3 while chasing 240 but fighting innings from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni saw India come excruciatingly close to the target. However, both were dismissed before India could reach the total and New Zealand ultimately booked their place in the final with an 18-run win.