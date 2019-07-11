England star bowler Jofra Archer reveals the Manchester United player who inspired him

England speedster and a part of their Cricket World Cup 2019 team, Jofra Archer has revealed he’s a big fan of Manchester United. He even stated that he started supporting the club because of Wayne Rooney.

While in conversation with the club website, Archer said that it was back in 2007 when he started supporting United. He went on to add that Rooney inspired him to support the club.

“It was probably 2007 and I’d just recently got a Playstation, and the first team I played FIFA with was Manchester United. I liked Rooney – I thought he was the best player, and he probably had the highest rating on the game, as well, at the time.”

Further adding on why he liked Rooney, Archer said, “Wayne was still a bit young then, but he was a senior player and looked the business. When I play, I’m a striker as well, and I just loved to see him shooting. It didn’t matter if he was in or outside of the box. As long as he was shooting, I was happy.”