Fans request MS Dhoni to not retire from the sport after World Cup 2019 semifinal defeat vs New Zealand

Rumours have been doing the rounds that MS Dhoni might finally hang his boots from international cricket after Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal loss vs New Zealand.

His fans, however, want the wicketkeeper-batsman to carry on winning matches for the team in the future as well. They are requesting Dhoni to stay on using the hashtag #DoNotRetireDhoni.

Here are some of the fan reactions.

#donotretiredhoni

We love to see you while batting. You have given so much to all of us.We want to play more cricket and want to see you enjoying the passion and love you have towards cricket.I can say proudly that I’m an MSD fan💖 please do not retire for a while.. Love to see u pic.twitter.com/L7KewQSOtP — Akshay jain (@Akshjain_123) July 11, 2019

I don’t know who created this but I can only tell thank you so much for filtering my tears a bit..#donotretiredhoni

Love you forever #Mahi❤️

A million dollars lovable pic!! pic.twitter.com/bJ6hdkBBUG — Dinesh Hari (@DH_off) July 11, 2019

That day my, 🇮🇳@msdhoni retire, 😢

The day i litrerally stopped watching cricket 😭 so plz #donotretiredhoni pic.twitter.com/WTqQR24WT9 — Bharat (@Bharat43405366) July 11, 2019

I created my twitter account 4 years ago, but this is my 1st tweet….. I came here for one man who is the heart of billion of fans…. We can’t even imagine your retirement for now. Please play till t20 WC Mahi. India needs you. Please stay.🙏🙏#donotretiredhoni pic.twitter.com/WrsX6uQPw4 — Prem Kumar (@PremKum70119559) July 11, 2019

#donotretiredhoni

We want to c u like this Thala Dhoni

Don’t retire Thala dhoni pic.twitter.com/yTtpZLWytC — Syed Wahid (@SyedWah76785536) July 11, 2019

I was the biggest MSdhoni hater , troller but I want to say from bottom of my heart that we need u Dhoni..#donotretiredhoni pic.twitter.com/6tIsgtyGRB — Anuj Gujarathi (@AnujGujarathi2) July 11, 2019

MSD u are truely legend . Plz plz plz never think about what people are saying. U are not less than God for me .lots of love and respect to the legend .#donotretiredhoni pic.twitter.com/oMPRupEPjV — Priyanshu Rajput (@Priyans70489278) July 11, 2019

The Synonym Of Positivity And Calmness!

Your Tears Left Me Disheartened. I Know You Won’t Retire. Dil Kehta Hai 💙 @msdhoni Please Smile :’)

#DoNotRetireDhoni pic.twitter.com/vwKGPxuIB4 — Annie 🌸❤ (@adored_msdian) July 11, 2019

Mahi you have that spark still left in you.Don’t retire. You’re one of the finest we’ve got. Still fit & fine. One of the great’s to have played this game. You showed us how to tackle pressure situations & get outta them. A living legend#donotretiredhoni #DhoniForever#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/dNQA8Q7rr4 — Satyam Garg (@iamsatyamgarg) July 11, 2019

#donotretiredhoni Please dont take retirement Mahi🙏🙏🙏 We love u ❤️❤️ THE LEGEND OF CRICKET @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/g9lbxeyB33 — Nivedita Sujith (@NiveditaSujith) July 11, 2019