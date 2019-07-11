Indian fan dies of shock after MS Dhoni dismissal in Cricket World Cup semifinal

In a tragic piece of news, it has been reported that an Indian cricket fan has died of shock after watching MS Dhoni’s unfortunate run-out dismissal in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday.

It is the Times of India that reports that 33-year-old Srikanta Maity, a resident of the city of Kolkata in West Bengal, India, collapsed immediately after watching Dhoni get run-out when India was just 25 runs away from winning. He was apparently watching the match on his phone while simultaneously manning his own cycle shop in Kolkata.

According to Sachin Ghosh, the owner of a sweet shop that is present on the same premises as Maity’s cycle shop, Maity was declared dead by the time he was admitted to a nearby hospital.

“We rushed to his help on hearing a loud thud. We saw him lying unconscious on the floor,” he said, before adding:

“We took him to Khanakul Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.”

Team India, meanwhile, lost the important game by 18 runs and got eliminated from the tournament. Chasing New Zealand’s target of 240, the Men in Blue could muster just 221 runs before they ran out of wickets with three balls to spare.

At one point, India’s scorecard read 92 for 6, before Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) combined together to lead the team to an impossible victory. But all hope vanished as soon as both batsmen got dismissed and India went on to lose the match.