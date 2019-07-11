Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal – Australia vs England

Australia take on England in the second Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal after a humdinger of a match was played out by India and New Zealand. You can watch the live stream of the game here on FOX Sports Asia.

Australia will take on hosts England in the second semifinal of the Cricket World Cup to determine which team will earn the right to face New Zealand in the finals.

If the thrills and spills of the India – New Zealand game was anything to go by, the match between Ashes rivals also promises to be an equally high octane number.

England lost to Australia in the group stages and a measure of revenge will be on their mind as they seek to win the trophy on home soil. However, they have to ensure that the mini blip they suffered during the group stage doesn’t manifest itself in a crunch situation.

Australia, on the other hand, always deal with pressure remarkably well and not for nothing, are defending champions. The final group game loss to South Africa, though, will still rankle.

Two heavyweights of world cricket play each other for a spot in the finals. Prediction: fireworks.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.