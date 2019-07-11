WATCH: Trent Boult explains plan behind getting Virat Kohli out in World Cup semifinal

On Wednesday, Team India ended their dream run in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup as they got humbled by New Zealand in the first semifinal match of the tournament. One of the most important moments of the game was when India captain Virat Kohli got dismissed for a paltry score of one run, by Kiwi left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

Speaking after the game, Trent Boult explained as to how he planned to get Kohli out and thereby stamp his authority in the game. It is a known fact that the Indian captain is slightly weak against left-arm pacers and Boult used that factor to his advantage.

Speaking of the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, after which Ross Taylor (74) and Kane Williamson (67) played the most important roles as the Kiwis finished at 239/8 in 50 overs.

Set to chase a target of 240 runs, Team India eventually fell short by 18 runs as Virat Kohli and co. could manage just 221 runs before they ran out of wickets with just three balls to spare. Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) almost led India to the win before they both got dismissed just before the end of the game.

The Kiwis will now play in the World Cup finals on July 14, against the winner of the upcoming semifinal match between Australia and England.