Ravindra Jadeja posts emotional message to fans after India lose to New Zealand in Cricket World Cup semifinal

A day after India’s breaking collapse against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has finally responded to the massive waves of support received by him on social media.

“Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all,” the 30-year-old cricketer wrote on Twitter.

Check out his tweet right here:

Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all pic.twitter.com/5kRGy6Tc0o — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 11, 2019

Jadeja was one of team India’s best players from the match, as the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder bowled a magnificent spell of 10-0-34-1 before going on to make a heroic 59-ball-77 that nearly carried the Men in Blue all the way to the shores of victory. Jadeja’s brilliant performances came after noted commentator and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar called him a “bits-and-pieces” cricketer who should feel lucky for being a part of the team.

The comments did not sit well with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, who immediately took to Twitter to voice his displeasure for being disrespected so harshly. However, his performances on the field since then backed up as much better replies for Manjrekar’s wild rant.

Jadeja is also the only cricketer to save forty or more runs in the 2019 edition of the World Cup so far. In just two matches, the all-rounder saved a total of 41 extra runs by virtue of his brilliant efforts on the field.