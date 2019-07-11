Important member of Team India steps down after World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand

Immediately after Team India got eliminated from the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian cricket team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart stepped down from his role after four long years since he was first appointed.

In an emotional tweet, Farhart announced that Wednesday was his last day of work with India and he also wished the team all success in the future. He thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for all their support as well, throughout these years.

“Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future,” Farhat said. Check out his tweet right here:

Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future #TeamIndia — Patrick Farhart (@patrickfarhart) July 10, 2019

The Australian, who has over thirty years of experience in his field, previously worked with the likes of Brett Lee in the Australian Cricket Team before joining with Team India in 2015 after the World Cup held that year.

Meanwhile, speaking about Wednesday’s game, India fell short by 18 runs as they tried in vain to chase New Zealand’s first innings’ score of 239 runs. The Men in Blue had their top order of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fail miserably before the likes of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni restored some of their honour in the chase.

Eventually, the Indians were all-out for 221 runs and the Kiwis advanced to the finals.

“Forty-five minutes of bad cricket puts you out of the tournament. Difficult to take it — but New Zealand deserve it. Our shot selection could have been better, but we played good cricket throughout. New Zealand were braver in crunch situations and they deserve it,” Indian skipper Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.