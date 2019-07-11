LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2019 – Australia vs England

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal tie between Australia and England. You can follow the match via our live blog here.

It’s a clash of the Goliaths in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, as England and Australia go face-to-face. Australia had a near perfect group stage campaign but were pipped by India for the top spot on the final day. Hosts England, on the other hand, started off well before going on a downward trend. Nevertheless, crucial victories towards the end of the group campaign ensured their safe passage to the semifinals.

The winner of this match will face New Zealand at Lord’s on July 15, 2019. The Blackcaps won a thrilling encounter against India to make it through to their second successive world cup final. They were, however, on the losing end when they met rivals Australia at the ultimate stage in 2015.

Follow the Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and England via our live blog here: