Fans and cricketers slam online poll asking which player was responsible for India’s World Cup loss to New Zealand

On Wednesday, Team India got eliminated from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup after going down in the semi-finals against New Zealand. However, after the game, the team got a massive outpouring of support from fans and cricketers after an online tried to shame them for the defeat.

It was news channel ABP News who tried the stunt on Twitter, following which they received a heavy backlash from fans and cricketers. Given below is their Twitter poll:

Who is responsible for Team India's WC semi-final loss against New Zealand?#INDvsNZ — ABP News (@abpnewstv) July 10, 2019

Also, check out some of the best reply tweets right here:

Don't. Please. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2019

Must be really proud of yours journalism eh ?? #shame — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) July 10, 2019

नेहरू ? — Ian Woolford (@iawoolford) July 11, 2019

Indian Media — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) July 10, 2019

Ur cheap journalism is the reason! — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) July 10, 2019

Looking for cricketers to lynch in TV studios? Not happy instigating lynchings on ground daily?

Doob Maro @abpnewstv — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) July 11, 2019

Don't know about Cricket but ABP news is responsible for shitty journalism. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 10, 2019

What kind of rubbish question is this ? Noone is responsible for loss. Don't try to be a new channel of Pakistan. Show some courtesy and respect all these 3 legends, who played well for India and India has won many matches because of their bet performance. #INDvNZ — NishantS🇮🇳 (@nishants79) July 10, 2019

Nobody it’s a game sometimes u play well sometimes u lose. It’s a party of game one will win and one will lose — Hitesh Sufi (@SufiHitesh) July 10, 2019

Seriously? This is news reporting? — Pratik Gupta (@Pratik_G) July 11, 2019

None ,stop trying to make villians of our cricketers. Not fair at all — Lotus (@HittsVora) July 10, 2019

Your gutter news channel. Who else — Srishti Kaul (@mysticsrishti) July 10, 2019

Unethical Journalism 🤐🙄 — Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (@PTINEWSCHANNEL) July 10, 2019

You guys are an effing disgrace. — Mohan Sinha🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) July 10, 2019

No one. Pls stop it. All three are our players. It was just a bad day. All three tried. Pls stop it — 🌼 Aparna 🌺 (@Jayaa_IND) July 10, 2019

Wonder when our media will mature enough like the citizens. You guys still kiddos and have lot to learn. — milind ツ (@milindphadte) July 11, 2019

Ur channel responsible not our players — Ashish Kohli 🇮🇳 (@dograjournalist) July 10, 2019

Who is responsible for bad journalism in India? — Pranav . (@pranavkudav) July 10, 2019

On July 9th, it was New Zealand who won the toss and opted to bat first, after which they compiled 211 runs for the loss of five wickets in 46.1 overs before play had to be halted because of incessant showers.

The match resumed on July 10th, Wednesday and the Kiwis batted for another 3.5 overs to finish their innings at 239/8 in 50 overs. In reply, India could only muster 221 runs before they ran out of wickets, with three balls remaining. Ravindra Jadeja (77) top-scored for the Men in Blue and was ably assisted by MS Dhoni (50), Rishabh Pant (32) and Hardik Pandya (32), but the top-order disappointed as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fell cheaply for scores of one run each.

The Kiwis thus won by 18 runs and qualified to the World Cup finals for the second time in a row.