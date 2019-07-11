Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans and cricketers slam online poll asking which player was responsible for India’s World Cup loss to New Zealand

On Wednesday, Team India got eliminated from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup after going down in the semi-finals against New Zealand. However, after the game, the team got a massive outpouring of support from fans and cricketers after an online tried to shame them for the defeat.

It was news channel ABP News who tried the stunt on Twitter, following which they received a heavy backlash from fans and cricketers. Given below is their Twitter poll:

Also, check out some of the best reply tweets right here:

On July 9th, it was New Zealand who won the toss and opted to bat first, after which they compiled 211 runs for the loss of five wickets in 46.1 overs before play had to be halted because of incessant showers.

The match resumed on July 10th, Wednesday and the Kiwis batted for another 3.5 overs to finish their innings at 239/8 in 50 overs. In reply, India could only muster 221 runs before they ran out of wickets, with three balls remaining. Ravindra Jadeja (77) top-scored for the Men in Blue and was ably assisted by MS Dhoni (50), Rishabh Pant (32) and Hardik Pandya (32), but the top-order disappointed as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fell cheaply for scores of one run each.

The Kiwis thus won by 18 runs and qualified to the World Cup finals for the second time in a row.

