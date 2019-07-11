Sachin Tendulkar has high praise for Kane Williamson’s captaincy after World Cup win over India

After New Zealand defeated India in the semifinals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, cricketing legend and former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar showered heaps of praise on Kiwis captain Kane Williamson.

The 40-year-old Tendulkar, who is currently serving as a television pundit for Star Sports the official broadcaster of the World Cup in India, said in an interview with India Today: “I have said in a number of interviews that Kane Williamson as captain has a smart, thinking brain and he is always in control. He stays a step ahead of the opposition. I would give him high marks for that.”

He further added: “New Zealand were fielding really well as well and they made the target seem much bigger. It was remarkable to see the consistency of their fast bowlers. They didn’t do anything out of the ordinary and kept it simple.”

Speaking about the game, Williamson (67) and Ross Taylor (74) led the charge for New Zealand as the won the toss and decided to bat first. The Kiwis scored 239 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted fifty overs, after which India came in to chase the relatively-high target given the pitch conditions and the weather in and around the venue.

The Men in Blue, however, could muster only 221 runs before they were completely skittled out by New Zealand bowlers, as a result of which they bowed out of the competition. Williamson and co. will now play the World Cup finals against the winner of the upcoming Australia-England semifinal fixture.