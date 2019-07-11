Virat Kohli weighs in on the Ravindra Jadeja – Sanjay Manjrekar feud after Cricket World Cup exit

Let’s admit it, we have all been waiting to hear what Team India skipper Virat Kohli has to say about the entire Ravindra Jadeja-Sanjay Manjrekar incident that has been rocking social media for over a week now.

Now that India are out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Kohli has finally responded to the situation and his response is pretty much the same as how we expected things to happen.

It is reputed sports journalist Chetan Narula who revealed a small part of his personal conversation with the star. Narula apparently asked about Kohli’s involvement in the Jadeja-Manjrekar situation, to which the 30-year-old replied that the team as such did not need to involve much as Jadeja took matters into his own hands.

“After what happened over the last week, we didn’t really need to tell him anything. He was just eager to get onto the field,” Kohli was quoted as saying. Check out Narula’s tweet right here:

#ViratKohli in PC about Jadeja: After what happened over the last week, we didn’t really need to tell him anything. He was just eager to get onto the field… #IndvsNZ #CWC19 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 10, 2019

Earlier last week, Manjrekar who was on commentary duties for the World Cup, called Jadeja a “bits and pieces” cricketer on air and that did not sit well with the Gujarat-based all-rounder. He took to Twitter to express his outrage at the former Indian batsman’s comment and later continued to produce strong replied by virtue of some brilliant performances on the field.

Jadeja even took India close to a win against New Zealand in the semifinal of the World Cup, but the Men in Blue eventually fell short by 18 runs and headed for the exit door, while the Kiwis advanced to the final.