Kane Williamson gives his verdict on picking MS Dhoni for New Zealand after World Cup win over India

Even as thousands of fans continue to blame MS Dhoni’s slow innings for playing a role in India’s semifinal defeat against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Kiwis’ skipper Kane Williamson’s verdict on the Indian veteran reveals why he is still one of the biggest legends of the sport.

While speaking to reporters in the post-match press conference, Williamson was asked if he would pick Dhoni in his side had he been the Indian skipper, to which he replied in a hilarious fashion before following it up with a proper explanation.

“He is not eligible to play for New Zealand!” said the 28-year-old as the entire room burst into laughter. He further added:

“But he’s a world-class player. Had I been the India captain? Yeah, his experience at his level and in these occasions is so important and his contribution today and yesterday, but throughout this campaign, it was extremely, extremely important. That partnership he was involved in with Jadeja who came in and hit the ball better than anybody in both teams was very, very valuable and he’s a world-class cricketer.”

“Is he looking to change nationalities? Because we will consider that selection if we have to!” Williamson concluded.

“It was a great semi-final over two days and I’m very pleased to be on the right side of it,” Williamson had said earlier, while speaking in the post-match presentation. “We just wanted to put the ball in the good areas and put pressure on India. We just wanted some early wickets and it was a great start for the bowlers. We needed to stay in the game for long periods.”

“The way Jadeja and Dhoni were hitting the ball, they were likely to win, but our fielders were then outstanding,” he signed off.

Speaking about the game as such, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first on Tuesday, July 9 before they had to halt their innings as incessant rains caused the match to get postponed to the next day. On Wednesday, the Kiwis concluded their turn in batting at 239/8 in 50 overs, before bundling India out for 221 to win by 18 runs and secure a berth in the finals.

