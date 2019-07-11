Virat Kohli gives update about MS Dhoni retirement after futile World Cup semifinal knock against New Zealand

Speaking after India’s defeat against New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said that veteran teammate MS Dhoni has not told him anything about his future plans amid speculation that he may hang up his boots after the World Cup.

In the post-match press conference, Kohli was asked if he had any knowledge of Dhoni’s plans for the future, to which he replied:

“No, he hasn’t told us anything as of now.”

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman scored 50 runs off 72 balls but faced a lot of flak for not pacing his innings as compared to Ravindra Jadeja who gave the Indians a lot of hope by scoring a quickfire 77 off 59 balls. However, the skipper was quick to support Dhoni as according to him, he came in to bat when the scoreline read 71/5, making it difficult to accelerate straightaway.

“Well, look, it’s always, you know, a safer option to look at it from outside and say, ‘Maybe this could have happened’ but I think today he was batting with Jadeja and there was only Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] to follow after. So he had to hold one end together in my opinion,” Kohli said, before adding:

“Jadeja was playing so well and you needed a solid partnership and to get a 100-run partnership from that situation, I think it had to be the right balance of one guy holding an end [Dhoni] and Jadeja playing the way he did. His knock was outstanding.”

“When you don’t win, in hindsight, a lot of things can reflect in different manners but you have to understand how the game panned out and until what stage did the game go. And you would obviously expect New Zealand to fight back at some stage because the target was steep after losing five or six wickets. But the way they [Dhoni and Jadeja] batted together, I think it was the perfect tempo for that situation, according to me,” he concluded.

Quotes via Hindustan Times.