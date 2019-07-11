Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi react to India’s exit from the Cricket World Cup

Billions of fans were left heartbroken on Wednesday, 10th July as Team India bowed out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, after enduring a harrowing defeat against New Zealand in the semifinals of the competition. After the match concluded, Indian political leaders Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi reacted to the loss via their respective Twitter accounts.

Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India and also the Parliamentary Chief of the ruling party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), said: “A disappointing result, but good to see Team India’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.”

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi the former President of the leading opposition party Indian National Congress (INC), said: “Though they’re a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect. Congratulations to New Zealand on their well-earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final.”

Though they’re a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect. Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final. #INDvNZ #CWC19 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019

Speaking about the match, New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first on Tuesday, July 9th – after which they had to halt their innings temporarily due to rains. The match was then continued on Wednesday and the Kiwis completed their innings at a score of 239/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

In reply, the Men in Blue endured their worst start of the tournament so far as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fell for scores of one run each. Though Rishabh Pant (32), Hardik Pandya (32), Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) tried to conduct a rescue effort, they could not succeed in their mission and eventually fell short by 18 runs as New Zealand bundled them out for 221 runs.

The Kiwis have hence advanced to the finals, where they will play the winner of the upcoming Australia-England semifinal to decide who goes home with the coveted trophy.