Fans livid as MS Dhoni’s run out against New Zealand in World Cup semifinal may have been off an illegal delivery

After a dream run that saw them finishing at the top of the table at the end of the group stage, Team India had their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup hopes dashed by a very rampant New Zealand side who defeated the Men in Blue by 18 runs in the first semifinal game on Wednesday. On top of it, the dismissal of MS Dhoni which seemed to come off an illegal delivery led to further anger and disappointment for Indian fans.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman was not out on 49 in 71 balls when he chose to take a quick double with India needing 25 runs to win off the last ten balls. Though he completed a run and reached his 50, he could not make it to the crease on time for his second run and fell short by a few centimetres, as Martin Guptill’s well-aimed throw from short fine-leg uprooted the stumps at the wicket-keeper’s end.

It has also been deemed that that was the very moment when New Zealand actually won the match, as Dhoni was India’s last recognized batsman in the lineup.

Meanwhile, fans on social media found a very particular mistake with the ball that caused Dhoni’s dismissal. Apparently, a graphic that appeared on the television screens showed that there were six Kiwi fielders were outside the 30-yard circle, which one more than what is prescribed on the rulebooks of the sport.

The presence of the extra outfield player benefitted New Zealand as Dhoni tried to sneak a double and was caught short of his ground.

Understandably enough, the fans went crazy with rage as many of them slammed Kane Williamson and co. for the act, accusing them of using devious methods to get rid of the one man that could have taken the game away from them. A small minority of fans also supported the Kiwis, saying that the graphic that was displayed was riddled with errors and that Dhoni would have been run-out even if it was an illegal delivery.

Earlier during the game, New Zealand finished their innings at 239/8 in 50 overs, before bundling India out for 221 runs and securing a berth in the World Cup final. They will now play against the winners of the upcoming Australia-England semifinal clash, to decide who goes home with the coveted trophy.