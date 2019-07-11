Virat Kohli wants Cricket World Cup format to mirror IPL after India exit

On Wednesday the 10th of July, Team India were knocked out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, after New Zealand defeated them by 18 runs in the semi-finals. Speaking after the game, India captain Virat Kohli revealed that he was unhappy with the current World Cup format and suggested that the global tournament should follow the same format as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli was asked whether he would like to see the tournament follow the model of the IPL – where teams who finish at the top of the table after the end of the group stage get another chance to reach the final if they lose their first playoff match – to which he replied:

“Maybe. If topping the table means anything. I think these things can come into consideration, looking at the magnitude of this tournament. That is a really valid point. You never know when that is going to be implemented.”

“You finish No 1 in the table and then a spell of bad cricket and you are out of the tournament completely. But you have to accept it,” he further added.

Earlier, on 9th July, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the first semi-final of the World Cup. Their innings was brought to a temporary halt at 211/5 in 46.1 overs as incessant rain made it impossible to continue play on Tuesday. The match resumed on Wednesday and the Kiwis completed their innings at 239/8 in 50 overs.

In reply, India endured their worst start in the ongoing tournament as Rohit Sharma, Kl Rahul and Virat Kohli departed for scores of one run each. Later, it was Rishabh Pant (32), Hardik Pandya (32), Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) who tried to rescue the Men in Blue but eventually, the side was bundled out for 221 runs.

At the post-match press conference, Virat Kohli said: “I’m very disappointed. We played outstanding cricket throughout this tournament and to just go out on the basis of 45 minutes of bad cricket is saddening and it breaks your heart because you have worked so hard throughout the tournament to build momentum.”

“I think we are sad but we are not devastated because of the kind of cricket that we played in this tournament. We were not good enough and that is the nature of this tournament,” he concluded.

Quotes via The Guardian.