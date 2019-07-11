Sachin Tendulkar defends MS Dhoni following criticism after India bow out of World Cup semifinal

Sachin Tendulkar came to back form India captain MS Dhoni after New Zealand beat India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal, and he may have a point.

“I am disappointed because we should have chased 240 without any doubt. It wasn’t a big total. Yes, New Zealand got off to a dream start by picking those 3 wickets upfront,” Sachin said to India Today.

WATCH: MS Dhoni run out chasing a double as India’s chances fizzles out

“But I feel that we can’t be all the time relying on Rohit (Sharma) to give a good start or Virat (Kohli) to come and make sure that a solid foundation is built. Players around them also will have to take more responsibility,” he added.

Tendulkar then went on to discuss the batting of MS Dhoni, who tried to stay till the very end, but was run out by Martin Guptill in an incredible fielding display.

“It’s not fair all the time to expect Dhoni to come and finish the game. He has done it time and again,” the master blaster remarked.

“There came a stage where New Zealand kept things simple. If you saw their fast bowlers, they didn’t try too much upfront. They just bowled in the right areas, right channels and got those wickets. I felt Kane Williamson’s captaincy was incredible.”