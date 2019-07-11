WATCH: Sanjay Manjrekar responds to Ravindra Jadeja celebration gesture in World Cup semifinal

It was a day to forget for all but one of India’s players in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal, as Ravindra Jadeja almost single handedly won his nation a spot in the final.

Though he couldn’t quite achieve the goal in the end, Jadeja smashed 77 crucial runs in the chase, and grabbed a brilliant run out and catch as well.

After reaching 50, “Jaddu” appeared to taunt Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box, following comments made by the commentator suggesting he was a “bits and pieces” player.

Manjrekar has now responded to the brilliant innings, as well as the taunt by Jadeja once he reached a half century.

“By bits ‘n’ pieces of sheer brilliance, he’s ripped me apart on all fronts.”@sanjaymanjrekar has something to say to @imjadeja after the all-rounder’s fantastic performance against New Zealand.#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i96h5bJWpE — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

Fans have been firmly in the corner of India’s all-rounder throughout this fiasco, and were ready to support him once again after his fighting knock during an important period of the game.

Good that u admitted ur wrong perception of jadeja quickly. 🙂 — ⓣⓔⓙⓐ (@teja__1) July 10, 2019

Sir Jadeja the slayer of Manjrekar, Hope He Never ever opens his mouth again, its Black Death all over again if he does open it — Mahendra Balu (@MahendraBalu5) July 10, 2019

A happy end to a full-blown controversy?