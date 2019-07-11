Fans get emotional as MS Dhoni seemingly cries after dismissal in World Cup semifinal vs New Zealand

Team India succumbed to an 18-run loss against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal. Many fans believe that this could be MS Dhoni’s last international outing.
Videos have emerged of the wicketkeeper-batsman seemingly crying after getting dismissed in the match. His fans are reasonably emotional after the video emerged and here’s how they reacted.
“Last over tak gaya to #Dhoni nikal lega” 😢#ThankYouDhoni #ThalaDhoni #Dhoni #indiavsNewzealand2019 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/05ohGZfwJ2
Please someone kill me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/WY1qvLPbMp
This brokes my heart 💔 Without him, many #Indians had lost their interest to watch cricket…😭😭 and i m the one of them😭
Don’t cry champ 🙏🙏
Don’t make us cry
Dhoni The Legend♥️ #Dhoni #IndVsNewZealand #INDvNZL pic.twitter.com/jHDOgg6ymI
#Dhoni A billion hearts is still beating for you please don’t cry ur the best captain 😭 You r our mahiiii pic.twitter.com/8qlmKAYDRt
Oh god😭😭😭😭😭😭never n ever saw dhoni like this!!!plz don’t cry dhoni!!!we r with u!!!u did ur besttttt!!!its hurting me more than the match loss n I started crying here after seeing this!! #INDvsNZ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/l22GeWBhxU
37 Year old Man is Crying for his country 💔 #Dhoni Bharat Mata Ke Sher Ho bhai Ap. Don’t Cry Maahi 😔 pic.twitter.com/VSeSNpxfLV
Can’t see him like that❤️#dhoni #INDvNZL pic.twitter.com/82aQrEOFaf
Absolutely devastating to see Dhoni cry :((( no !! Its breaks my heart more #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/I3N6d3c9GZ
