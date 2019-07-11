Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans get emotional as MS Dhoni seemingly cries after dismissal in World Cup semifinal vs New Zealand

Team India succumbed to an 18-run loss against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal. Many fans believe that this could be MS Dhoni’s last international outing.

Videos have emerged of the wicketkeeper-batsman seemingly crying after getting dismissed in the match. His fans are reasonably emotional after the video emerged and here’s how they reacted.

 

