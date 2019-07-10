Kevin Pietersen blasts Rishabh Pant; Yuvraj Singh comes to his rescue

A lot of fingers will be pointed at the Indian batting order tonight, after their stunning collapse against New Zealand gifted the latter a 2019 Cricket World Cup final berth. Ex-England star Kevin Pietersen joined in the game by bashing Rishabh Pant for his silly mistake. Nevertheless, Yuvraj Singh came to his rescue.

Kevin Pietersen blasted Rishabh Pant after the Indian batsman lost his wicket via an easy catch. Pant’s wicket was the fifth to fall for India, putting the side in a difficult position.

How many times have we seen @RishabPant777 do that?????!!!!! The very reason he wasn’t picked initially! Pathetic! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 10, 2019

“How many times have we seen [Rishabh Pant] do that?????!!!!! The very reason he wasn’t picked initially! Pathetic!” cried Pietersen on Twitter.

He’s played 8 Odis ! It’s not his fault he will learn and get better it’s not pathetic at all ! However we all are entitled to share our opinions 👍 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 10, 2019

Nevertheless, Pant’s countryman Yuvraj Singh came to his aid, stating a lack of experience on the former’s part for his mistake.

“He’s played 8 Odis! It’s not his fault he will learn and get better it’s not pathetic at all! However, we all are entitled to share out opinions.” said Singh.

Pant did manage to help India come out of a tricky situation. The youngster scored thirty-two runs, which were highest by any Indian at that point in the match. Nevertheless, soon after he gave an easy catch to Colin de Grandhomme off a Mitchell Santner ball.

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja blasted on all cylinders from then on, with Jadeja coming close to winning the match for India. Nevertheless, all three were dismissed by the New Zealand bowling attack and India ended up losing the match by twelve runs.

As a result, the Blackcaps made it through to their second consecutive Cricket World Cup final, where they will now face either hosts England or neighbours Australia.