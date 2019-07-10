Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Pakistan fans troll India after World Cup 2019 semi final defeat to New Zealand

India fell to an 18 run defeat against New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and some fans are already having fun at the expense of the 2011 World Cup winners.

Pakistan were knocked out on Net Run Rate (NRR), and NZ took their place, and then went on to beat India to make the final. This has gone down pretty well with fans of the Men in Green.

Comments