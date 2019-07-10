Pakistan fans troll India after World Cup 2019 semi final defeat to New Zealand

India fell to an 18 run defeat against New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and some fans are already having fun at the expense of the 2011 World Cup winners.

Pakistan were knocked out on Net Run Rate (NRR), and NZ took their place, and then went on to beat India to make the final. This has gone down pretty well with fans of the Men in Green.

Well played #teamindia. Better luck next time. U people intentionally lose matches to kick Pak out of the Semi final race and the end result is that the same team kicked u out of the WorldCup. #INDvsNZ — Zafar Ullah Khattak🇵🇰 (@ZafarUllah97) July 10, 2019

ALLAH Pak Ka shukar hai ky hum log izzat sy bahir huwey world cup sy…

Well Done New Zealand you deserve for Icc CWC19 Final❤❤❤#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/BFLQGozAcS — Emran Khan💞 (@emranrana381) July 10, 2019

#NZvIND

Karma at play🏏

Indian cricket team ‘chose’ its opponent in the Semi-Final by playing the way they did in their last few matches. They made sure Pakistan remained out of the next round & now India itself gets eliminated. Well played Kiwis. #CWC19 #INDvsNZ — Gul_ّمحی_din (@ImraniMunda) July 10, 2019