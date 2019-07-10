Virat Kohli reveals reason behind India’s loss against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 semi final

Team India suffered a sad 18 run defeat against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal, and Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on the loss.

Speaking after the game, Kohli’s disappointment was palpable.

“The first half we were spot on. We got what we needed in the field. We knew we had a good day yesterday, we felt like we had the moment, but the credit has to go to NZ bowlers,” Kohli said.

“The swing and help they got from the surface – the skill from them was on display. Jaddu had an outstanding couple of games. He went with so much clarity, MS had a good partnership with him.”

“It was a game of margins and MS was run-out. 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out of the tournament. Difficult to take it – but New Zealand deserve it.”

“Our shot selection could have been better, but we played a good standard of cricket throughout. New Zealand were braver in crunch situations and they deserve it.”

The defeat knocks India out of a tournament that many expected them to win, and perhaps casts a shadow over the team’s ability to win in big matches under the leadership of one of the world’s best batsmen.