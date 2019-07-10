Virat Kohli reveals why MS Dhoni was sent in to bat at number 7 in World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand

Team India fell to an 18-run loss at the hands of New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal, failing to chase down a target of 240 runs.

The Indian top order misfired as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were all dismissed after adding one run each. India were down to 5/3 and everyone expected MS Dhoni to come in next.

However, the former Indian captain did not come out to bat until the fifth wicket fell. India were at 71/5 when Dhoni walked in which many believe was very late. Former Indian players like Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman slammed the management for not sending Dhoni out ahead of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya.

India captain Virat Kohli revealed in the post-match press conference about why Dhoni wasn’t sent in early on. The wicket-keeper batsman was dismissed in the penultimate over after a brilliant throw from Martin Guptill caught him short of the crease.

“He’s been given that role after the first few games of being in this situation, when the situation is bad he can control one end and can cover the last 6-7 overs,” Kohli said when quizzed about why Dhoni came in to bat so late.