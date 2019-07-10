Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why India lost the semifinal vs New Zealand

Despite a stellar fightback, the Indians eventually succumbed to the shrewd Kiwis. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 3 key reasons for India’s loss.

A total of 3 runs from the top-3

Cricket World Cup 2019: Big blow for India as Rohit Sharma is dismissed in 2nd over of chase vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma’s dismissal 9 balls into the Indian innings, although ominous, did not, in any way set the alarm bells ringing. Virat Kohli came walking in and as such, it seemed like a welcome opportunity for the Indians to flex their batting muscle, considering the relatively small run-chase that lay ahead.

WATCH: Virat Kohli dismissed soon after Rohit Sharma as India start their chase in dismal fashion

It was only when Kohli fell exactly 7 balls after Sharma’s dismissal that a deafening silence began to envelop the Indian-majority crowd. It took just 3 more balls for KL Rahul to bid adieu and by the time the crowd had managed to catch their collective breaths – India’s top 3 had all been sent back. Within a space of 10 balls – having scored 1 run each.

Cricket World Cup 2019: India down to 5/3 as KL Rahul follows Kohli and Rohit into the pavilion

Considering the fact that India went on to lose by a mere 18 runs, one cannot help but wonder what might have been.

Pant and Hardik throw wickets away

Infamous in the IPL as slog over specialists for their respective teams, this was a chance for both Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to show that they were more than just pinch-hitters. Promoted up the order ahead of Dhoni in an act of questionable wisdom by itself, both were granted one metaphorical extra-life each during the course of their innings.

They failed to make the most of it and instead gave away their wickets cheaply with some unnecessarily flamboyant shots. It’s perhaps a fitting coincidence that both departed for identical scores of 32, in a classic case of ‘so close, yet so far’.

Dhoni’s run out

WATCH: MS Dhoni run out chasing a double as India’s chances fizzles out

The stage seemed set for a Dhoni special as the nation waited with bated breath for their 2011 World Cup hero to take the game home, in spite of Jadeja’s departure after a masterful innings.

What was supposed to be a poetic end to Dhoni’s career turned out to be the biggest anti-climax as India’s fastest runner between the wickets was sent back, ironically by a run-out, with 24 required off the 9 balls remaining.

From then on, it was a case of when rather than if for the Black Caps who eventually wrapped the game up with 3 balls to spare.