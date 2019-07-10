Sanjay Manjrekar taunts Ravindra Jadeja despite superhuman World Cup semi final effort

Ravindra Jadeja was the fire that kept on burning for Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi final, but it was too little too late.

Now, his much publicised feud with cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has had another chapter added to it, following Jadeja’s fighting knock of 77.

Well played Jadeja! 😉 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019

This comes after Manjrekar’s comments about Jadeja being a ‘bits and pieces’ player didn’t go down well with the all-rounder, and he hit back with his own tweet.

Fellow commentators such as Michael Vaughan and even Simon Doull during commentary today addressed the comment, with Vaughan even being blocked by Manjrekar on Twitter.

Jadeja’s incredible innings saw him reach 50 and signal towards the commentary box, which could only have been meant for one man.

Nonetheless, fans are firmly in the Saurashtra man’s corner, and have slammed Manjrekar for his taunt on Twitter most recently.

How low sanjay manjrekar you will fall? Look likes your celebrating India’s defeat as credit would have gone to Jadeja if India had won the match. Sanjay yours new in list of Anti-Natinals. — Kejriwal Jong Un (@LagbhagSecular) July 10, 2019

You didn’t need that wink , eat your words now — Siddharth (@siddzav) July 10, 2019

I am sure you were praying that India doesn’t win when Jaddu was batting… just to save your face… — அரசமரம் (@arasamaram) July 10, 2019