Rohit Sharma’s dismal ICC tournament knockout stage record surfaces following India’s defeat

For most of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Rohit Sharma had been in excellent form. However, the Indian opener faltered when it mattered most, losing his wicket early in the semi-final against New Zealand. Shortly after that, a worrying statistic indicating Sharma’s low numbers in the knockout stages surfaced.

Rohit Sharma may have broken records in the 2019 Cricket World Cup but sadly he will be remembered for getting out when it mattered. The opener gave his catch behind the wicket to Matt Henry and became the first domino to fall in the Indian batting order.

Post his short innings, a worrying stat surfaced, indicating Sharma’s poor performance in any ICC tournament’s knockout stage in general. The Indian opener has played seven knockout games in his career up until now, with two of them against Bangladesh. In those two matches, he has hit a combined two hundred and sixty runs, scoring a century both times.

However, when you look at the other five, a worrying trend appears. The Mumbai Indians star has been able to accumulate a combined one hundred and thirty-five runs in the other five matches! In addition to his one run today, he made thirty-four in the 2015 World Cup semi-final. Furthermore, Sharma hit thirty-three against Sri Lanka in the 2013 Champions Trophy semi-final, while scoring forty-three and twenty-four in the 2016 and 2014 T20 World Cup semi-finals respectively.

India did put up a big fight despite losing both Sharma and Kohli early. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya dragged the men in blue slowly towards the target, contributing thirty-two runs each. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja then took over, with the latter playing a brilliant inning consisting of seventy-seven runs.

Nevertheless, he too fell for the Blackcaps’ bowlers, before a stunning hit from Martin Guptill sent MS Dhoni back to the pavilion. Two quick wickets followed as the 2015 finalists wrapped up a close match in their favour.

As a result of their magnificent win, New Zealand will now face either England or Australia in the final of the Cricket World Cup at the Lord’s in London on July 15.