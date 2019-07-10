Fans call for MS Dhoni retirement after another slow paced innings during World Cup semis exit

India succumbed to an 18 run defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal, despite a late flurry from Ravindra Jadeja. MS Dhoni fought hard, but fans aren’t too pleased.

Fans have been slamming the former Indian captain for his slow innings that left way too much to do in the end, and it all but ended when Dhoni was run out brilliantly by Martin Guptill.

Was a megastar. But I feel as though Dhoni 4 years ago and Dhoni now completely different and has multiple times since return just dug a holes for the Indians. Especially when Pant is a keeper!! — Xavier Ellis (@XaviEllis18) July 10, 2019

Why dhoni in team ????schwag also same situation him removed why cont he gave retire????#starniadugu — Masthan Basheer Shaik (@basheer_masthan) July 10, 2019

India is out of world cup…. #Dhoni run out in the world cup semis match is unacceptable.. Time to take retirement… #indiavsNewzealand #WC2019 — NEUTRAL (@TSrk333) July 10, 2019

Dhoni is a traitor. He wanted to get defeated. His was competing against Kohli not Kiwis — Jatinder Singh (@singhs_jatinder) July 10, 2019

Ultimately India were outdone by a combination of English summer weather and MS Dhoni’s arthritis. T20 is the better version anyway #ICCCWC2019 — Zayd Rehman (@zaatarwazayd) July 10, 2019

Dhoni ko retirement lena chahiye — Bappi (@BappiDa53680342) July 10, 2019

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, only if you could have accelerated at bit earlier. But even Dhoni didn’t had full confidence in his ability. #CWC19 #INDvNZ — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) July 10, 2019