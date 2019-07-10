Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans call for MS Dhoni retirement after another slow paced innings during World Cup semis exit

India succumbed to an 18 run defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal, despite a late flurry from Ravindra Jadeja. MS Dhoni fought hard, but fans aren’t too pleased.

Fans have been slamming the former Indian captain for his slow innings that left way too much to do in the end, and it all but ended when Dhoni was run out brilliantly by Martin Guptill.

 

