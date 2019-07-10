Eerie similarity between World Cup 2019 semifinal & Champions Trophy 2017 final

Team India went down to New Zealand in the semifinal of the Cricket World Cup 2019 by 18 runs. The match which went into the reserved day saw the Kiwis score 240 in the first innings which the Indian side failed to chase down.

The Indian loss can be put on the inability of the top order to get the chase going. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all contributed with only one run each and were back into the pavilion with the scoreboard reading only 5 runs.

This gave Indian fans flashback of the Champions Trophy 2017 final vs Pakistan where the top order failure saw India crumble and give up in the chase. With India needing 359 in the second innings, both Kohli and Rohit got out for scores of 0 and 5 respectively.

That was the last time that the Kohli-Rohit duo had both gotten out for single-digit scores in an ODI. And history repeated itself when both of India’s most important batsmen got out for single digit scores against New Zealand and despite Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni’s fightback, India fell 18 runs short.