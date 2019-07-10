Co-commentator trolls Sanjay Manjrekar after Ravindra Jadeja gets going in World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand

Former New Zealand cricketer and now commentator Simon Doull took a sly dig at Sanjay Manjrekar after Ravindra Jadeja got the India chase going in Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand.

Manjrekar has been called out by fans and pundits alike for calling the Indian all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer. Even Jadeja launched a scathing attack on the former Indian cricketer through a tweet.

In the semifinal against New Zealand, Jadeja picked a wicket with the ball then affected a great run out of Ross Taylor soon after the restart of the match on reserve day. The CSK all-rounder then came on to bat with India six down for 92 runs in the 31st over.

Jadeja consolidated the position with Dhoni and has just completed his half-century at the time of writing. It was when he started accelerating that Doull took a sly dig at Manjrekar saying, “He’s been all sorts of bits and pieces today”.

WATCH: Sword celebration comes out as Ravindra Jadeja completes 50 to keep India chase alive