Fans go crazy as Ravindra Jadeja seemingly taunts Sanjay Manjrekar in commentary box after completing fifty

Who knew that one silly comment is going to come back and haunt Sanjay Manjrekar this much. The Indian commentator took a dig at Ravindra Jadeja earlier during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, calling him a ‘bits and pieces’ player. The Indian all-rounder has now seemingly replied to him in some fashion.

The whole of India will have Ravindra Jadeja to thank if they go on to win their semi-final tie against New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The men in blue were left in tatters after losing almost their entire top order early. Nonetheless, in came Jadeja and hit a stunning half-century with his bat. He then celebrated the same in style before gesturing wildly towards the commentary box, where Sanjay Manjrekar had been sitting.

Nonetheless, fans were quick to spot Jadeja’s particularly emphatic celebration and went on social media to say the same.

Here are some of the best social reactions:

I believe this is what that little gesture to the commentary box from Jadeja was all about…… https://t.co/aN5nw6DdfD — Simon Evans (@sgevans) July 10, 2019

That Jadeja celebration addressing the commentary box – inject that into my veins. 💉💉💉 #CWC19 — Manya (@CSKian716) July 10, 2019

Someone in the commentary box is being shredded to…bits and pieces. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) July 10, 2019

Bits and pieces performs ! Looking at the commentary box ! @sanjaymanjrekar

Swearing his sword 🗡

JADDU ! 🌟🔥💙 — Sanjay Karthik (@_sanzee_) July 10, 2019

That Pose Towards the Commentary Box To Sanju…

Sir #Jadeja 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/cgc8AV8IEk — Saif Sheikh 👁️ (@saiffcasm) July 10, 2019

If India do manage to beat New Zealand from here on, they will face either England or Australia in the final. On the contrary, a New Zealand victory will see them make it through to their second consecutive Cricket World Cup final, having done the same four years earlier.