Virat Kohli’s dismal run of form in World Cup semifinals continues

Team India captain Virat Kohli continued his appalling run of form in Cricket World Cup semifinals and failed in CWC19 SF vs New Zealand as well.

India were up against a commendable New Zealand bowling attack, needing 240 runs to book themselves a place in the World Cup final. However, they endured a horrible start as all three of their top order batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with only 5 runs on the board.

Rohit Sharma, Kohli and KL Rahul all scored one run each and were dismissed by the 19th delivery of the innings. As soon as Kohli departed, his records from the previous three World Cup semifinals came up which showed he has been dismal all through.

In 2011, he scored 19 runs against Pakistan while in 2015, he was dismissed after scoring a single run. And he followed suit in 2019 as well.

