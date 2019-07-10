Sourav Ganguly slams India team management for not sending MS Dhoni early in World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand

India are currently in all sorts of trouble against New Zealand with all of their top order, along with Dinesh Karthik back in the pavilion while chasing 240 runs in Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal.

India lost Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul with only 5 runs on the board. Dinesh Karthik followed them after adding another 19 runs to India’s total along with Rishabh Pant.

However, what baffled everyone was India team management’s decision to not sent Dhoni out to bat when they were three down for only 5 runs. One expected him to come out to bat at least after the loss of the fourth wicket, but Hardik Pandya walked in instead.

Baffled by the decision, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said the decision to make Dhoni wait is unacceptable, especially when Team India are in all sorts of problems.

“MS Dhoni, with over 10,000 runs and an average of 50, not being sent ahead of the current batsmen is not acceptable. Agreed, he’s a great finisher, but you need him out in the middle right now,” Ganguly said while covering the semifinal for Star.