Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja after incredible fielding performance in 2019 world cup semifinal

The match between India and New Zealand resumed on July 10, after the rain had stopped play a day earlier. New Zealand were batting first in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final and were restricted to a low total by a brilliant performance from Ravindra Jadeja.

Fans were in for a treat during the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final with India’s Ravindra Jadeja putting in a brilliant fielding performance. On the second day of play, the Indian all-rounder dismissed Ross Taylor first via a direct hit. On the very next ball, he took a catch from Tom Latham at the boundary.

As a result, fans went crazy with praises for the Indian cricketer. Here are some of the best reactions from social media.

Watching Jadeja in the field is such a thrill. Best in the game today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2019

@imjadeja’s ‘bits and pieces’ have made quite a hefty contribution! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 10, 2019

SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA 🔥

First an electrifying run out and then an amazing catch!

The best fielder in the world right now!#INDvNZ #SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/j3s6kcZIoD — Sohom 🏏🇮🇳 (@sohom_pramanick) July 10, 2019

#If you have #SirJadeja in your side you can always expect miracle in the field pic.twitter.com/2zNnHNKPZg — Washimul Islam (@waszdd) July 10, 2019

Jadeja Is Insane ! In Just Two Matches 😱 #SirJadeja #bitsandpieces pic.twitter.com/JDgEpAZLy0 — S T R A N G 3 R* (@HungryHearttt49) July 10, 2019

Sometimes, 'bits and pieces' is all you need in a team.

Where is Sanjay Manjrekar hiding?#INDvNZ #SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/EjvKrxpE7A — Sohom 🏏🇮🇳 (@sohom_pramanick) July 10, 2019

Nice to see Bits and pieces player shattering that commentator's opinion into bits and pieces. What a throw #SirJadeja #INDvsNZ — Comedian Praveen (@Funny_Leone) July 10, 2019

And an outstanding catch the next ball. Wow 🙏🏽#SirJadeja #INDvsNZ — Comedian Praveen (@Funny_Leone) July 10, 2019

Sachin and Virat Replies With Bat#SirJadeja replies with a THROW — neerajaroraofficial (@canacofficial) July 10, 2019

As a result of Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics, India were able to restrict New Zealand under two hundred and forty runs. The Indian all-rounder will now hope that his fielding brilliance can be complemented by the batting order, who have a relatively easy target to chase down ahead of them.

Meanwhile, the winner of this tie will face either England or Australia in the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup on July 15.