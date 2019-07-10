Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja after incredible fielding performance in 2019 world cup semifinal

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja with an inch-perfect throw from the deep to run Ross Taylor out

The match between India and New Zealand resumed on July 10, after the rain had stopped play a day earlier. New Zealand were batting first in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final and were restricted to a low total by a brilliant performance from Ravindra Jadeja. 

Fans were in for a treat during the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final with India’s Ravindra Jadeja putting in a brilliant fielding performance. On the second day of play, the Indian all-rounder dismissed Ross Taylor first via a direct hit. On the very next ball, he took a catch from Tom Latham at the boundary.

As a result, fans went crazy with praises for the Indian cricketer. Here are some of the best reactions from social media.

As a result of Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics, India were able to restrict New Zealand under two hundred and forty runs. The Indian all-rounder will now hope that his fielding brilliance can be complemented by the batting order, who have a relatively easy target to chase down ahead of them.

Meanwhile, the winner of this tie will face either England or Australia in the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup on July 15.

