Stats prove Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in World Cup 2019 despite playing only 2 matches

Ravindra Jadeja has been an absolute revelation in the field for India in the Cricket World Cup 2019 and stats prove that he is the best fielder by a distance in the tournament, despite playing only two matches.

The Indian all-rounder has saved as many as 41 runs in the tournament, which is seven more than second-placed Martin Guptill who has played seven more matches than Jadeja.

In the semifinal vs New Zealand, the CSK player was at his best in the field, affecting Ross Taylor’s run out from the deep and followed it up with a catch of Tom Latham. His fielding efforts and India’s death bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah ensured the Kiwis get to 239 by the end of 50th over.

Here are Jadeja’s fielding efforts soon after the restart of play on the reserve day of the semifinal vs New Zealand.

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja with an inch-perfect throw from the deep to run Ross Taylor out

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja with a great catch on the boundary immediately after affecting a run-out

Jadeja has come out to field as a substitute in quite a few matches which explains how he has saved as many runs despite playing in only two of the matches.