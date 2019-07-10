Cricket World Cup 2019: Home fans lose out on England vs Australia match tickets after Indian fans bought them up

The soon-to-happen England vs Australia semi-final in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup could be the source of massive disappointment for home fans – many of them have been left without match tickets due to Indian fans buying them off several days earlier.

Team India were originally tipped to face England in the knockout match, but things changed on the very last day of the group stage, when India defeated Sri Lanka and Australia surrendered to South Africa to bring about a big change in the final World Cup league table.

The win against Sri Lanka helped India climb to the top, while Australia slipped down thanks to their defeat. Suddenly, it was revealed that India would be facing New Zealand and not England, in the semi-finals – and that Australia would be the team that the hosts face instead of the Men in Blue.

As ticket sales for the World Cup semi-finals had already begun by then, most India fans had already booked for tickets at Edgbaston – the venue of the England-Australia game – as they had all been expecting an England-India clash.

And now, home fans are on the verge of losing out on or most of their seats, unless the current ticket-holders cancel them on time.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) have emailed or texted every ticket holder for the game and reminded them to use the official resale platform. The council is also warning those tempted by using the unofficial sites that tickets are being cancelled all the time.” a source from cricket’s biggest governing body in the world, was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

He further added: “The only way fans can guarantee their ticket will be valid is to buy it from the World Cup’s Official Ticket Re-sale Platform, which allows fans unable to attend the remaining matches to sell to other genuine fans at face value,” before concluding:

“Anyone purchasing tickets from an unauthorised source, either online or in person, faces the risk of being left out of pocket and unable to enter the venue.”