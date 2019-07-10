WATCH: Nathan Lyon jokingly says David Warner should have another baby with his wife ahead of Cricket World Cup semifinal

A crazy statistic reveals that David Warner is unbeatable with the bat immediately after the birth of his children, and according to Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, that could as well be their secret to success in the upcoming 2019 World Cup semi-final clash against England.

Check out what Lyon has to say about Warner’s supposedly “magical” powers, right here:

Speaking about the southpaw’s recent form in the ongoing World Cup, Lyon said: “Oh, world-class from David [Warner].”

“I think Candice and David need to have another child before the game next week. [laughs] Every game he comes out plays after the birth of a child is spectacular.”

At the same time, the off-spinner was not ready to tie down Warner’s performances to just good fortune. He concluded his short interview by saying that the left-handed opening batsman trains exceptionally well and that the results are simply paying off.

“He [Warner] is a world-class player. we’ve known that for a very very long time now – with the way he’s hitting the ball – and he’s been training exceptionally,” Lyon said.

Earlier, on July 1st, Warner took to Instagram to show fans a photo of his newborn child, along with wife Candice Warner and his two elder daughters as well:

David Warner’s luck in terms of run-scoring while also expecting a child began as early as 2014, when he hit his maiden century in Test cricket immediately after Candice gave birth to his first child Ivy Mae.

In 2016, his second daughter Indi Rae was born and Warner responded with scores of 93 and 122 in the two matches that followed immediately afterwards.

“Hopefully some more success can follow after his third,” teammate Glenn Maxwell was also quoted as saying, in a recent interview with cricket.com.au.