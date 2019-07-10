Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal – India vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand will resume the hostilities where they left off yesterday as they take to the field in the reserve day to see out their Cricket World Cup semifinal clash. You can catch the live stream of the match here on FOX Sports Asia.

India vs New Zealand – Semi-Final Reserve Day – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India’s bowlers had a fine outing against New Zealand, restricting them to just 211/5 in 46.1 overs, when the skies opened up and cancelled out play for the rest of the day.

As a result, proceedings have been pushed to the reserve day today which will hopefully see the match attain some form of completion.

As usual, it was Kane Williamson who stood up to be counted for New Zealand with a well made 67 while Ross Taylor also remained unbeaten on the same score when the rains hit yesterday.

They have to face 23 balls more to face to try and elevate their score from 211 to at least 250-260 in order to post a competitive score. However, with how much the ball held up on the surface, it’s impossible to predict what is a par total on the wicket until the Indian batsmen take guard.

With New Zealand heading towards a middling total, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will look to establish a solid opening partnership at the top of the order to knock off the bulk of the runs and ease India’s path to the finals.