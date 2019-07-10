Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen back Ravindra Jadeja after Sanjay Manjrekar ‘bits and pieces’ comment

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been the centre of attraction for countless Indian fans in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, especially after the series of negative comments aimed at him by cricket commentator and former Indian batsman, Sanjay Manjrekar.

At one point of time while on commentary duties in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Manjrekar addressed the Chennai Super Kings star as a “bits and pieces cricketer” which did not sit well with the player himself as he took to Twitter to express his anger and disappointment at the kind of mention he received:

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Later on during the tournament, the Gujarat-based cricketer helped India at several crucial junctures, forcing Manjrekar to go back on his own comments. And on Tuesday, during the ongoing semi-final match between India and New Zealand, Jadeja produced a fine spell of 10-0-34-1 and also picked up the wicket of Kiwi opener Henry Nicholls, following which he received the support of two cricketing legends – Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen.

Both Tendulkar and Pietersen have been featuring in the experts’ panel for Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the World Cup for Indian regions. were questioned about the 30-year-old’s bowling in the game.

“Jadeja created a new angle while making a slight change in the way he approached the crease. And that way the batsmen felt almost like facing an off-spinner (Jadeja is a left-arm spinner),” Tendulkar was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Pietersen, the former England captain, said that the Indian all-rounder would have been a sure pick in his side on any given day.

“Jadeja is a not a bits and pieces player and he would have been a sure pick in my side if I was the captain,” he explained.

On Tuesday, the rains forced New Zealand to halt their innings at 211/5 in 46.1 overs. And now, the semifinal game will resume from the same point on Wednesday.

Quotes via MyKhel.