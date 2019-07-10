Cricket World Cup 2019: Fans expelled from India vs New Zealand semifinal after staging political protests

During the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand that was held on Tuesday, 9th July, a good number of spectators were handcuffed and expelled from the venue after they tried to stage a political protest.

It is the Hindustan Times that reports that the defaulters were apparently Sikh separatists who wore T-shirts and held banners demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be separated from India.

“Ground security went into the stands and got the fans out of the stadium without much resistance and handed them over to the police,” a policeman at the ground who chose to go anonymous, was quoted as saying by AFP, according to Hindustan Times. “There were four Sikh guys who were wearing T-shirts with some political message on them and it is not allowed.”

Later during the day, the British Police confirmed that two arrests were made, with both men released without charge.

“Two males were arrested for a breach of the peace, both have subsequently been released without charge,” their statement read. The statement did not make any clarification on their nationality or race.

The Indian news agency further reports that Expatriate Sikh separatists have been holding rallies in England to promote their cause of wanting to create a homeland of Khalistan in India’s northern state of Punjab. So far, the World Cup has witnessed many other political protests as well during various matches, with the International Cricket Council distancing itself from all of them.

“We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” read a statement released earlier by the game’s supreme governing body.