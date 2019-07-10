WATCH: Sourav Ganguly reveals who were the designated sledgers when he captained India

The India-New Zealand semi-final in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup was supposed to be held on Tuesday, 9th July but incessant rains halted the match midway and ruined the experience for fans all over the world. That was when former India captain Saurav Ganguly came to rescue the show, with some very interesting anecdotes from his career.

The 2003 World Cup finalist currently features as a commentator for Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the 2019 World Cup in India.

And while it was raining at the venue, Star Sports presenter Mayanti Langer asked a few questions to Ganguly, who was also present in the studio to review the ongoing game.

One of Mayanti Langer’s questions were: “While you, Sachin [Tendulkar], [V.V.S] Laxman and so on were playing, did you have any designated player to sledge the opposite team?”

To which Saurav Ganguly replied in jest: “No, we couldn’t because we had a lot of “gentlemen” in the team. If you ask Rahul Dravid, he would quietly reject it saying, ‘No we shouldn’t do it.’ If you ask VVS, he would say – ‘I need to focus on my batting.’“

“If you ask Sachin, he will go to field at mid-on and ask the mid-wicket fielder to do it instead. The only people who would do the dirty job of sledging would be Harbhajan and me,” he added, laughing.

Watch the video right here:

Speaking about the match, New Zealand have paused their innings at 211/5 in 46.1 overs and are set to resume from the same point on Wednesday. Kane Williamson (67) and Ross Taylor (67 not out) have top-scored for the Kiwis so far, while Ravindra Jadeja (1/34), Jasprit Bumrah (1/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/30) excelled with the ball for Team India.