Cricket World Cup 2019: What will happen if there is a washout on the reserve day for India vs New Zealand

The first semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup – between India and New Zealand – was supposed to be completed on the 9th of July, but persistent showers over the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England meant that the game had to be postponed to the “reserve days” of 10th July.

With that, the India-New Zealand semi-final also became the first-ever World Cup knockout game in the history of the tournament, to make use of the reserve day to get completed.

Earlier, the India-Sri Lanka final in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy had also used the reserve day but as the game could not be finished, both teams had shared the honours. The India-New Zealand semi-final in the 2019 World Cup is hence only the second ICC knockout game in history to be postponed to the reserve day.

It has been estimated that the match will resume at 9:30 am local time (3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT/HKT) on 10th July, from the same point where it was left incomplete on the previous day. The Kiwis were batting at 211/5 in 46.1 overs when the umpires decided to halt the game on Tuesday and hence, New Zealand will bat for another 3.5 overs and give India a target which they will have to chase in 50 (or less than 50) overs.

Meanwhile, as weather reports have suggested that rains may continue on Wednesday as well, there is no guarantee that the match will be played out in full. It has been understood that the game may be shortened by cutting down on overs, based on the available weather conditions.

That brings us to another question: what if the match does not get completed even after the reserve day?

For the game to be completed, India are required to bat through their chase for at least 20 overs. If the match has still not reached a result even after the reserve day, the Men in Blue will progress to the World Cup final given their higher finishing position in the group stage when compared to the Kiwis.

India topped the table at the end of the league phase while New Zealand only finished fourth. As a result, the former will advance to the World Cup final if incessant rains hamper gameplay on 10th July as well.