Reserve day’s Manchester weather forecast indicates more rain for India vs New Zealand World Cup semi final

The first semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand was supposed to be held on Tuesday, 9th July but continuous rainfall over a time period of five hours caused the match to be paused for a day. It was also announced that the remainder of the match will be played out on the “reserve day” of Wednesday, 10th July.

However, the latest weather updates from the venue have just come in and it spells further gloom for both teams as more rainfall have been predicted for the reserve day as well.

According to Accuweather, skies will often be cloudy through Wednesday, with further heavy showers at times. Some brighter interludes are possible between the showers, which is when the match can be held.

For a better understanding of the weather in and around Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday, 10th July, take a look at the charts below:

As you can see, chances of precipitation are greater in the afternoon and evenings, i.e.: during the latter half of the game. As New Zealand have already batted for 46.1 overs on 9th July, they need to bat for only 3.5 overs more before India will be given a target to chase in 50 (or lesser than 50) overs.

As it stands, New Zealand are at a precarious position of 211/5 in 46.1 overs. Ross Taylor (67 not out off 85), Kane Williamson (67 off 95) and Henry Nicholls (28 off 51) have been the best Kiwi batsmen in the game so far, while India’s Ravindra Jadeja (10 overs, 1/34), Jasprit Bumrah (8 overs, 1/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8.1 overs, 1/30) shone with the ball.