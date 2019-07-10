Official: India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semifinal goes into reserve day after today’s play is called off due to rain

The India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal has been postponed to be completed on the reserve day with rain not allowing the play to continue after 46.1 overs of the first innings.

Though there was no stoppage or delay during the match, the rain came in during the 47th over of New Zealand’s innings with the scorecard reading 211/5. It did not stop for the next three hours which made it difficult for the ground staff at Old Trafford in Manchester to get the ground ready on time when the rain did subside.

As a result, the umpires decided to call off the day’s play and take the semifinal into the reserve day tomorrow. The match will continue from when it stopped today, ie, New Zealand will continue batting from 46.2 overs with 211 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets.

If rain plays spoilsport tomorrow as well, then India might have to chase down a revised target which could make things tricky for them. Here are the revised targets for Team India if New Zealand aren’t able to continue their innings due to rain tomorrow as well.

In case New Zealand doesn't bat again, India's target in

46 overs will be 237

40 overs will be 223

35 overs will be 209

30 overs will be 192

25 overs will be 172

20 overs will be 148#IndvNZ #NZvInd#CWC19 #CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 9, 2019

If rain prevents doesn’t allow India to play at least 20 overs tomorrow then the Men in Blue will qualify for the final courtesy of finishing the group above the Kiwis.