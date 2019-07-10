Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans not happy with revised targets that India might have to chase in World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand

The first semifinal of Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand seems to be heading towards the reserved day. The rain still hasn’t stopped in Manchester and if it does, then there might be a reduction in overs.

And the one side that will get adversely affected by a reduction in overs will be India. And fans are not at all happy with the fact and are expressing their displeasure about the same on Twitter.

 

