Fans not happy with revised targets that India might have to chase in World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand

The first semifinal of Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand seems to be heading towards the reserved day. The rain still hasn’t stopped in Manchester and if it does, then there might be a reduction in overs.

And the one side that will get adversely affected by a reduction in overs will be India. And fans are not at all happy with the fact and are expressing their displeasure about the same on Twitter.

In case New Zealand doesn’t bat again, India’s target in

46 overs will be 237

40 overs will be 223

35 overs will be 209

30 overs will be 192

25 overs will be 172

20 overs will be 148#IndvNZ #NZvInd#CWC19 #CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 9, 2019

Poor management by ICC & ECB. Why the important semi final is not played on Saturdays?

Why the grounds are not fully covered ?

What happens to those spectators coming from far away countries like US etc ?

Looks like #Ashes is important than #ICCCricketWorldCup — Gana Bhat (ಗಣಕ ಜಾಲ) 🌎 (@ganabhat) July 9, 2019

In a 20 over match we will be asked to make as much as New Zealand scored in approx 40 overs. Duckworth Lewis was an idiot, hundred years of cricket will also prove same. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/GTrHSZ8weC — richa singh (@richa_singh) July 9, 2019

Crazy Duckworth Lewis Rules !! NZ won’t even get to score 237 in 50 Overs if they play full quota, but DL target is 237 in 46 Overs. @BCCI @ICC. Game has evolved. Move on using new methods. Why not try VJD method. https://t.co/GxX5Ik6LhO — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) July 9, 2019

*DLS method would apply in #INDvsNZ*

Dhoni right now~ pic.twitter.com/Syq2BlMis5 — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) July 9, 2019

