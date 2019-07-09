Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian ever to enter list of top 10 pacers with best ODI average

Over the past couple of years, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as one of the biggest stars for the Indian Cricket Team, while also becoming the No.1 bowler in limited-overs’ cricket. The Mumbai Indians pacer is currently participating in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, where he has picked 19 wickets in 9 matches so far.

The young Indian pacer picked an early wicket of Martin Guptill in the ongoing India-vs-New Zealand semi-final game in the world cup and also broke a unique record later on in the innings.

Currently bowling at an average of 21.6, Bumrah is the first and the only Indian bowler to enter the list of top-ten pacers with the best bowling average in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Take a look at the full chart right here:

As you can see, Joel Garner leads the list with an average of 18.8. He is followed by the likes of Len Pascoe (20.1), Andy Roberts (20.4), Mitchell Starc (20.7), Dennis Lillee (20.8), Shane Bond (20.9), Michael Holding (21.4) and Sir Richard Hadlee (21.6) in the top-eight.

Bumrah follows Sir Hadlee at No. 9 with an average of 21.6, while Allan Donald completes the top-ten with an average of 21.8.

Earlier during the World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah also completed the 100-wickets mark in ODIs, in the 57th match of his career. With that, he also became the second-fastest Indian (and the ninth-fastest overall) to achieve the feat.