WATCH: Virat Kohli imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s action and celebration

Many believe that the current Indian cricket team has some of the all-time best players to have donned the blue of India. Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli are two of those players.

The duo are currently up against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal with the Kiwis currently at 211/5 after 46.1 overs. Rain, however, has played spoilsport and the match has currently been put on halt.

A video has emerged of captain Kohli from before the commencement of the match where he can be seen imitating Jasprit Bumrah’s action and celebration while training. Here’s the video of the star batsman copying his star bowler’s antics.

Team India are currently waiting on the rain to subside and are hoping that there is no reduction in overs. Here’s what they’ll have to chase if there is a reduction in the overs for second innings.