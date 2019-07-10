India currently third in DRS success rate in Cricket World Cup 2019

According to various sources, statistics have revealed that Team India have been quite good in the 2019 IC Cricket World Cup, as far as the DRS (Decision Review System) is concerned.

The following data reveals how various teams have fared in using the DRS so far in the tournament:

As you can see, Sri Lanka have been the top team in using the Decision Review System to their favour, with a success rate of 66.67%. West Indies, who have had the most number of DRS reviews so far with 15 reviews, ranks second with a success rate of 60%.

Team India, who is at third, have taken 8 DRS reviews so far, including the one against New Zealand in the ongoing semifinal – out of which four have been overturned. That gives them a success percentage of 50%. India’s semifinal opponents New Zealand follow suit with a success rate of 40%. A few hours ago, they saw their only DRS review from the semifinal so far getting overturned.

South Africa, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan occupy the next four positions while semifinalists England and Australia languish at the bottom of the charts with lowly success rates of 18.18% and 14.29%, respectively.