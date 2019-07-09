What would be India’s revised target if rain doesn’t allow New Zealand to bat again in World Cup 2019 semifinal?

As per the forecasts, the rain has come in to halt the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter. The Kiwis, after opting to bat first, are currently on 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

With the rain still falling down in Manchester, there are chances that New Zealand wouldn’t bat again in the match. In that case, India will be given a revised target using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

So, if no more batting in the first innings is possible then India will be asked to chase a target of 237 runs in 46 overs. Moreover, if there is a reduction in overs and India are only given 20 overs to get a result from the match, they will have to chase down 148 runs.

This could affect India adversely as both these revised targets could be tricky to chase down, giving the conditions. If the match doesn’t get over by day end today, then it will continue tomorrow, which is the first semifinal’s reserve day.

If there is no play tomorrow as well then India will qualify for the final as they finished over New Zealand in the league stage.