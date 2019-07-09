Former England Captain blocked by Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter after banter on Ravindra Jadeja incident

In a rather surprising situation, it has been understood that cricket commentator and former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has blocked former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter, following the banter on the incident related to Indian star Ravindra Jadeja.

Vaughan himself confirmed the news on Twitter on 9th July, when the India-New Zealand semifinal match in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup was raging on in the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

Check out his tweet right here:

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Over the past few days, the former England international had often teased Manjrekar for his comments on Ravindra Jadeja, after the former Indian star called the latter a “bits-and-pieces cricketer” who should not make it into the Team India playing XI at any point of time in the tournament.

Remarkably, Jadeja had been doing fairly well ever since as he played a crucial role in a few of India’s games. In the ongoing semi-final against New Zealand, Jadeja even produced a breakthrough by dismissing Henry Nicholls who was threatening to go big for the Kiwis.

Check out some of Manjrekar’s tweets and Vaughan’s cheeky responses right here:

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it …. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Bits & pieces time … !! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Surely @imjadeja plays today .. !! India would be daft to play him .. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

What’s your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketers ? https://t.co/USVzBmoD9G — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! 😜 https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

It definitely looks like Vaughan pestered Manjrekar into blocking him! As you can see, most of the above tweets are replies to tweets from Manjrekar but as Vaughan is blocked, his tweets are no longer linked to the Indian commentator’s tweets.